Parts of BC blanketed in several centimetres of June snow (VIDEO)

Parts of central BC were hit with several centimetres of mid-June snow yesterday with what’s supposed to be the beginning of summer feeling more like Juneuary.

TikTok user Kathleen Murray shared a video of the snow on the lawn of her southeast BC home, calling it white rain.

“I mean, at least I don’t have to water my flowers,” she said.

The video showed the thick snow blanketing yards, roofs, and turning to slush on the road.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province on June 14, calling for up to 20 centimetres of wet snow on Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

In addition, parts of Elk Valley were warned of up to 10 centimetres of snow.

The weather agency called the June precipitation “unseasonable snowfall.”

The Juneuary snow is thanks to a low-pressure system over Alberta that is bringing prolonged rainfall to the region. Parts of Alberta face a state of emergency due to the same weather system.

On top of the snowfall warning, a heavy rainfall warning is also in place for parts of the BC Interior.

On Tuesday the City of Kelowna declared a Local State of Emergency over the flood threat from the rising rivers in the area.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali