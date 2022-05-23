FoodFood TrucksFood EventsFood News

"TGIF" pop-up food truck series to return to South Granville this summer

May 23 2022, 6:55 pm
One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening this summer and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite.

Last summer, Thank Granville It’s Friday (TGIF) first popped up at the park behind the VSB District Office on the corner of West 10th Avenue and Fir Street in Vancouver’s South Granville.

It livened up the neighbourhood with a rotating roster of craveable food trucks including SuperThai, The Brownie Bakers, Boca’O, KYU Grill, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TGIFoodtrucks (@tgifoodtrucks)

You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from June 3 to August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm – an extension from last year when it was only Fridays and Saturdays.

The dates for TGIF will line up with other nearby events like a Plaza Party, outdoor artisan craft market, and Bloom.

TGIF is organized by The South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) and you can learn more by checking out the TGIF website. Plus, look out for upcoming food truck schedules by following them on Instagram.

TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Friday

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 3 to August 28
Time: From 11:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue
Cost: Free!

