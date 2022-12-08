Existing movable plastic barriers (left) and the design of the new permanent concrete barriers (right) for "Slow Streets" in Vancouver. (City of Vancouver)

For more than two years, movable plastic traffic barriers with signage have dotted Vancouver’s neighbourhoods, marking the various routes of “Slow Streets.”

The routes through local side streets were an early pandemic-time measure to encourage active transportation — walking, cycling, skateboarding, and rollerblading — through neighbourhood streets, accomplished by implementing measures that encourage vehicle drivers to slow down.

Many of the plastic barriers were placed next to intersections where local side streets meet an arterial street. The single plastic barriers, typically placed in the middle of the local side street, create a pinch point for vehicles, forcing drivers to slow down as they enter the designated “Slow Streets” route from arterial streets.

But since they were placed on the streets starting in May 2022, many plastic barriers have been removed, misplaced, vandalized, or damaged in other ways. More specifically, many barriers have unintentionally migrated to the side of the road, next to the curb, to reestablish normal access, possibly by frustrated drivers and local residents.

To improve the intent of “Slow Streets” and reduce the maintenance costs of the plastic barriers, the City of Vancouver is now replacing the movable plastic barriers with permanent concrete fixtures that serve the same purpose.

Two concrete barriers with overhead “Slow Streets” and speed limit signage will be placed within the roadway, where the plastic barriers are located. The design allows one direction of vehicle traffic at a time, and drivers will be required to slow down and possibly wait for exiting vehicles before entering the “Slow Streets” route. For cyclists, the design of the concrete barriers allows them to bypass the pinch point by using the space between the barriers and the road’s curb.

City staff state the concrete barriers are not only unmovable and less susceptible to damage, but they are also more aesthetically pleasing.

To accomplish the design of the concrete barriers, each location will necessitate the removal of four to six curbside vehicle parking spaces to ensure vehicles can safely drive through the pinch point.

Some intersections will not see the installation of the concrete barriers due to technical issues at the location, but all of the existing plastic barriers will be removed. At locations where plastic barriers will not be replaced with concrete barriers, the City will install new “Slow Streets” signage.

These changes will not result in the removal of any “Slow Streets” route, but there will be other improvements to three locations.