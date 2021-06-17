"Slow Streets" zones as low as 30 km/hr now in effect in Surrey neighbourhoods

A “Slow Streets” pilot project now underway in six zones located in Surrey’s residential neighbourhoods lowers road speed limits down to 30 km/hr or 40 km/hr.

The new speed limits began today and will remain in effect for one year. Drivers entering a neighbourhood in the pilot project will see new unique signage, designed by children in each community, that shows the updated speed limits.

These are the borders of the six zones under the “Slow Streets” pilot project:

30 km/hr: Blue zone: The area between 96 & 100 Avenue including 100 Avenue from 123A Street to 127A Street, and between 128 Street to just west of 123A Street. Orange zone: The area between 104 Avenue and 108 Avenue, and between 128 Street and 132 Street. Red zone: Approximately the area between Rosemary Heights Crescent and 40 Avenue, and between just west of 153 Street/152B Street and just east of 156B Street.

40 km/hr: Yellow zone: The area between 56 Avenue (Highway 10) and 60 Avenue, and between 180 Street and 184 Street. Purple zone: The area between 100 Avenue and 104 Avenue, and between 140 Street and 144 Street. Green zone: The area between 75 Avenue and 80 Avenue, and between 120A Street and 124 Street.



These neighbourhoods were selected based on the location’s demographics, and known speeding issues, safety issues, and community amenities.

It is asserted that the lower speeds will help prevent crashes, reduce the severity of crashes that happen, reduce vehicle noise, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the perception of safety for area residents so they can feel more comfortable walking and cycling.

“We know that high speeds pose a serious danger to the driver, cyclists and pedestrians, which is why council approved the Surrey Slow Streets pilot project,” said Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in a statement.

Over the course of the coming year, city staff will monitor vehicle speeds, the number of crashes, and gauge the perception of safety amongst residents in the zones. If the findings show an improvement, the municipal government will consider expanding the lowered speed limits to other residential neighbourhoods.

Earlier this spring, Burnaby enacted extended 30 km/hr school zone hours, adding a combined total of six hours by starting the speed limits earlier in the morning and later into the night. And last year, Vancouver approved a policy to expand the 30km/hr speed limit in school zones and near playgrounds to 24/7.