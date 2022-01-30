Vancouver bracing seawall ahead of Monday's king tide (VIDEO)

Vancouver’s beloved seawall still remains closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge following storm damage.

Now, another king tide is expected on Monday. The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has provided an update on how they’re preparing.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, January 28, the park board detailed the work they’ve done so far and what they’re doing next.

“Our biggest concern is the combination of king tide and high winds,” a park board engineer said.

“With the recent flooding in the Fraser Valley, there’s a lot more debris in the water, like logs, and these can generate additional strikes against the seawall and cause more damage.”

We’re back with another update! To prep for Monday’s expected King Tide, our crews have been busy removing as much debris as possible (like logs) from the shoreline & water. They’ve also been temporarily reinforcing key sections of the #seawall to prevent further damage. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zge7XxzOWz — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 29, 2022

Preparation for the king tide has involved crews focusing on clearing as much debris as possible, making repairs, and building reinforcements along the seawall in vulnerable sections.

The extent of some of the damage on the seawall following stormy conditions in November and early January was fairly serious.

Loose logs, unstable boulders, rebar sticking up from coping stones, and pieces of concrete snapped like peanut brittle were visible on the sections of closed seawall.

Had a walk to see damage at #StanleyPark Seawall ⁦this morning pleased to report repairs are underway most of the Seawall appears intact. I really appreciate the quick action of ⁦@ParkBoard⁩ team ⁦@dlr9⁩ pic.twitter.com/Fwgod2wIz0 — John Coupar (@JohnCCoupar) January 13, 2022

After the coming king tide on Monday, crews will then turn their attention to longer term repair projects for the seawall.