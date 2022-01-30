NewsWeatherUrbanized

Vancouver bracing seawall ahead of Monday's king tide (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Jan 30 2022, 9:35 pm
Vancouver’s beloved seawall still remains closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge following storm damage.

Now, another king tide is expected on Monday. The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has provided an update on how they’re preparing.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, January 28, the park board detailed the work they’ve done so far and what they’re doing next.

“Our biggest concern is the combination of king tide and high winds,” a park board engineer said.

“With the recent flooding in the Fraser Valley, there’s a lot more debris in the water, like logs, and these can generate additional strikes against the seawall and cause more damage.”

Preparation for the king tide has involved crews focusing on clearing as much debris as possible, making repairs, and building reinforcements along the seawall in vulnerable sections.

The extent of some of the damage on the seawall following stormy conditions in November and early January was fairly serious.

Loose logs, unstable boulders, rebar sticking up from coping stones, and pieces of concrete snapped like peanut brittle were visible on the sections of closed seawall.

After the coming king tide on Monday, crews will then turn their attention to longer term repair projects for the seawall.

