Stanley Park seawall unrecognizable after wind and flood damage (PHOTOS)

After dual disasters on the Vancouver seawall – high winds and a king tide – on Friday, January 7, parts of the seaside path are virtually unrecognizable.

On Friday afternoon, the Vancouver Park Board made the decision to close Stanley Park as powerful waves slammed ashore.

High winds with gusts of up to 70 km/hr were forecasted by Environment Canada, which had issued a wind warning for the Metro Vancouver area.

And, the tide happened to be exceptionally high at the same time, leading to flooding in many parts of the city.

Now, as the winds have subsided, the damage to the seawall is becoming clear and it remains closed between Sunset Beach and Lions Gate Bridge.

In an update on Twitter, the Vancouver Parks Board said that damage assessment will start on Monday as staff focus on cleaning debris over the weekend.

UPDATE: #StanleyPark has reopened, but the #Seawall will remain closed between Sunset Beach and Lions Gate Bridge due to damage caused by the King Tide & high winds. This weekend, staff will focus on cleaning debris, and the damage will be assessed more closely beginning Monday. https://t.co/G7SFD7An96 — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 8, 2022

Daily Hive has reached the Vancouver Parks Board for more information and will update this story.

Take a look at some of the damage that social media users shared this weekend of Vancouver’s beloved seawall:

A closer look at the damage on the Stanley Park Seawall from around the Teahouse area. Obviously reasons, I wasn’t getting any closer than this. Right at High Tide. #BCStorm #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/5OCF4wy77V — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) January 7, 2022

With files from Megan Devlin.