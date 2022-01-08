Stanley Park seawall unrecognizable after wind and flood damage (PHOTOS)

After dual disasters on the Vancouver seawall – high winds and a king tide – on Friday, January 7, parts of the seaside path are virtually unrecognizable.
On Friday afternoon, the Vancouver Park Board made the decision to close Stanley Park as powerful waves slammed ashore.
High winds with gusts of up to 70 km/hr were forecasted by Environment Canada, which had issued a wind warning for the Metro Vancouver area.
And, the tide happened to be exceptionally high at the same time, leading to flooding in many parts of the city.
- You might also like:
- Jericho Pier badly damaged by strong winds and king tide (PHOTOS)
- Coast Guard transporting BC Hydro crews to restore power to First Nation
- Stanley Park closed due to high winds and king tide flooding
Now, as the winds have subsided, the damage to the seawall is becoming clear and it remains closed between Sunset Beach and Lions Gate Bridge.
In an update on Twitter, the Vancouver Parks Board said that damage assessment will start on Monday as staff focus on cleaning debris over the weekend.
UPDATE: #StanleyPark has reopened, but the #Seawall will remain closed between Sunset Beach and Lions Gate Bridge due to damage caused by the King Tide & high winds. This weekend, staff will focus on cleaning debris, and the damage will be assessed more closely beginning Monday. https://t.co/G7SFD7An96
— Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 8, 2022
Daily Hive has reached the Vancouver Parks Board for more information and will update this story.
Take a look at some of the damage that social media users shared this weekend of Vancouver’s beloved seawall:
Stanley Park Seawall damage due to powerful winds and king tide flooding today.#BCStorm #shareyourweather #Vancouver #StanleyPark #Damage pic.twitter.com/Q2wGDgHz2J
— Roxanne Borisov (@BorisovRoxanne) January 8, 2022
A closer look at the damage on the Stanley Park Seawall from around the Teahouse area. Obviously reasons, I wasn’t getting any closer than this. Right at High Tide. #BCStorm #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/5OCF4wy77V
— Brad Atchison (@Brad604) January 7, 2022
Seawall Stanley Park pic.twitter.com/weThz4vFxt
— [email protected] Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) January 7, 2022
Stanley Park Seawall damage today.#BCStorm #shareyourweather #Vancouver #StanleyPark #StormDamage pic.twitter.com/siEK1Qnt6u
— Roxanne Borisov (@BorisovRoxanne) January 8, 2022
With files from Megan Devlin.