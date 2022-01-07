West Vancouver seawall floods as king tide and high winds hit region (PHOTOS)

The West Vancouver seawall was flooded Friday morning as a king tide brought the ocean higher than usual, and high winds whipped up huge waves.

A water fountain normally used by pedestrians was halfway submerged in the surf, and waves washed all the way onto the lawn of an ocean-facing park.

The flooding prompted the District of West Vancouver to close the seawall between John Lawson Park and Dundarave.

The West Vancouver seawall was closed between John Lawson Park (18th Street) and Dundarave (25th Street) due to flooding caused by strong winds and high tide.

The water became so choppy that an otter was spotted fleeing for land.

A king tide happens when the earth and moon’s gravitational forces build on each other to bring the ocean higher than it would typically go. Friday’s king tide peaked just before 10 am, according to the City of Vancouver’s timetable, and another is expected Saturday just after 10 am.

On top of a larger-than-usual tide, the city is under a wind warning from Environment Canada with gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour expected.

Vancouver has also closed sections of its seawall near Sunset Beach because of flooding.

“The rain has stopped, but high tides and strong winds can cause dangerous conditions near the water. Stay safe out there,” the Vancouver Park Board said in a tweet.

Sections of the seawall are closed. The rain has stopped, but high tides and strong winds can cause dangerous conditions near the water.

Much of Kits Beach was also underwater, with huge waves washing right up onto a paved section of the park.

King tides typically flood low-lying areas of the seawall in False Creek and the Jericho Pier, both of which were submerged during recent sets of king tides in 2021.