Metro Vancouver weather warning: Heavy rainfall starts Saturday night

Vancouverites were soaking up the weak sun rays in the morning on Saturday, January 29, ahead of gathering clouds.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

The agency says that a storm system will deliver heavy rain to Metro Vancouver Saturday night and into Sunday.

The rain will start early in the evening, intensifying around midnight.

Then, the rain will remain heavy overnight and during the day on Sunday before it tapers to showers in the early evening. By Monday, it’s looking totally clear.

In total, between 50 mm to 70 mm of rain are expected to fall and heavy rain has the potential to create poor travel conditions.

Also, flooding in low-lying areas and washouts are possible.

The rain comes just a day after the fog advisory that blanketed the city, drastically reducing visibility, was lifted.

Still, fog to the rain, especially on the weekend, is probably preferable.