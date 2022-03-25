The Roxy on Granville Street is suddenly closed indefinitely

An infamous nightlife hub on Granville Street has suddenly closed its doors.

According to an Instagram post from The Roxy, it will be closed for a while.

“The Roxy unfortunately sustained external structural damage to the building caused by neighbouring construction” in the morning of Thursday, March 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Roxy Vancouver (@roxyvancouver)

That means this weekend could be a lot quieter on the Granville Strip.

The news of the closure comes just as nightclubs and bars were revelling in their reopening following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Instagram post got a lot of support from the community.

“So sorry to learn this happened. You’re a Vancouver institution and will come back stronger than ever,” wrote one user.

“Nooooooo!! I am SO sorry that happened to you guys. That must be so frustrating,” wrote another.

Daily Hive has reached out to The Roxy for more information and will update this story.

For decades, the nightclub and live music venue has been a rite of passage for Vancouverites and anyone lucky enough to visit the city. Now, it’s set to reopen after repairs are completed, once again delighting the Granville Street crowd.

More to come…