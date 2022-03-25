Fire at Gyu-Kaku sends massive plumes of smoke over downtown Vancouver

People in downtown Vancouver were startled by huge plumes of smoke from a restaurant fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 7 pm at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ on Nelson Street, according to Vancouver Fire-Rescue assistant chief Richard Warnock. He said the fire began at one of the table grills which are hooked up to the building’s ventilation system, and the flames spread into the vent.

The ventilation system continued sucking smoke from the interior of the building and pushing it outside, creating the billowing cloud of smoke captured on video by onlookers.

Luckily everyone got out of the building in time and no one was injured. Fire crews put out the small fire in the booth of the ventilation system, and used heat cameras to check there were no residual hot spots.

Although the smoke caught many people’s attention, the fire was classed as one-alarm — the lowest on Vancouver Fire-Rescue’s scale.

Traffic was tied up on Nelson Street for about an hour while fire crews dealt with the issue.

As for the restaurant, it sustained smoke and water damage from the incident. Daily Hive has reached out to Gyu-Kaku for more information.

The restaurant is known for grill-it-yourself offerings, and may be closed for some time for repairs.