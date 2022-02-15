If you’ve been waiting until COVID-19 restrictions change to get together with friends over a meal and some drinks, then you’re in luck.

On Tuesday, February 15, the province announced that it would start rescinding certain COVID-19 measures.

BC plans to incrementally ease restrictions. Any remaining COVID-19 public health measures will be up for review in March and April.

Officially starting on February 16 at 11:59 pm, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs will return to full capacity.

One important public health measure that’s remaining is that you’ll have to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, including restaurants.

Also, the BC Vaccine Card system is remaining in effect for now, and establishments are still expected to have COVID-19 safety plans in place.

The loosening of restrictions comes after they were tightened ahead of the holidays in 2021 in response to the Omicron variant spread. At the time, the new measures affected restaurants and forced bars and nightclubs to close.

The six-person per table maximum at restaurants is no longer required, and “mingling” at food establishments is back on the table.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.