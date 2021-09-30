A tree crashed through a window in the West End after heavy storm (PHOTOS)

Fall is off to a stormy start in Vancouver, and one neighbourhood has been pummelled hard by wind causing trees to come crashing down.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a weather warning. They predicted heavy rainfall and winds up to 70 km/hour.

Overnight, the city was hit hard. In Metro Vancouver, more than 5,000 people were affected by power outages.

In the West End, at Nelson Street and Guilford Street, a massive tree crashed down amidst the storm.

The tree smashed right into the building at 1895 Nelson Street, completely blocking the road.

The tree even caused a window to smash. Just two weeks prior, another tree toppled in the West End neighbourhood on the same block.

As of Thursday, there are still weather warnings in effect for the area. More rain is expected to fall and wind gusts could reach 60 km/hour again.