Goodbye, summer: Here's what Vancouver looks like on the first day of fall (PHOTOS)

After some scorching temperatures over the summer, the season has officially come to an end.

There is nothing better than those sunny, crisp fall days. So, what does the forecast hold for the first few days of the new season?

The day started off cloudy, wet and cool, but there is some sunshine on the way.

According to Environment Canada, we should see some clearing this afternoon with a high of 19°C. There will be increasing cloudiness by this evening.

The next few days are mainly sunny with daytime highs up to 20°C. But get ready for the rain by this weekend.

On Saturday, we will see a mix of sun and cloud before showers move in by the evening and for Sunday, rain all day with a high of 16°C.

The good news? We aren’t seeing any single digit lows overnight this week.

And more good news, there are no snow warnings in Vancouver yet, unlike some regions in Canada.

Here is what the first day of fall looked like around Vancouver:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIER 7 Restaurant + Bar (@pier7restaurant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Jackson (@dan21jackson)

