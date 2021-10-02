CuratedHome Decor

7 cozy Vancouver candles made for sweater weather

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Oct 2 2021, 3:03 pm
Veronika Smirnaya/Shutterstock

Take advantage fall’s coziness to treat yourself with a new candle that will add instant fall ambiance to any room, even if you’re still secretly missing summer.

Here are seven scent-sational makers pouring can’t-miss candles, and you won’t find won’t find pumpkin-spice anything on this list – just sophisticated scents to get you in the mood for fall.

Brand and Iron

 

These sleek and stylish candles come in a range of comforting scents like Jasmine + Vetiver and Sweet Balsam that will instantly warm up a room with fragrance.

Canvas Candle Company


Canvas Candle has a new fall line in heavy glass containers with cork tops. Sniff their Nostalgia (vanilla, butterscotch, and nutmeg) and Farmhouse (hinoki, juniper, smoked amber) to bask in a fall scent scape.

Mala


For true candle addicts, Mala has a monthly candle subscription service so you’re never left in the dark. Their candles look like tiny paint cans and each one sold means another tree planted.

Vine & 7th

 

Pick up one of their crackling wood wick candles to recreate the ambiance of a crackling fire in a miniature, apartment-friendly form.

You + Me

 

Their eye-catching black glass candles come in scents like Enchanted Forest (rose, spruce, sandalwood) and Whiskey & Suede (spiced musk, cypress, tobacco) that are perfect for fall.

Sunday Soy Candle Co.

 

Sunday Soy makes Vancouver candles in signature Asian scents. Their Boba candle smells exactly like a brown sugar milk tea and is perfect if you’re looking for something fresh this season.

Homecoming

 

Homecoming makes beautiful spiced apple and cranberry candles in jars that smell like the best part of a Thanksgiving dinner.

