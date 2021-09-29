Vessi has just launched its newest sneaker by giving one of its most popular silhouettes a welcome revival.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver-born footwear company officially released the Everyday Move. The sneaker follows its predecessor, the Everyday 1.0, which the company says is their most popular silhouette.

It also comes one year after the release of the Weekend, the brand’s first-ever casual sneaker and their take on a classic court silhouette.

Andy Wang, one of the brand’s co-founders, tells Daily Hive that the Everyday is Vessi’s top-selling shoe. But with everything they’ve learnt since it was first released, it was only fitting that the model receive an upgrade.

“I think it was a great shoe, but the technology, construction, and things we’ve learnt since then — there’s been a lot,” Wang says in an interview.

“Since people like that style so much, it felt like we had to do our customers right to make that style the best it could be. We decided to tackle this first so people could really experience the full potential of Vessi.”

And while the silhouette is built from the roots of its predecessor, there are plenty of new features that set it apart from the rest of the Vessi family.

The upper portion of the shoe was designed with a brand new look, including a vegan lace cage that resembles puddles and a ripple design throughout the shoe’s outer quarter. The ankle collar was also redesigned to give a sleek aesthetic, and make it easier for wearers to slip on and off.

The back portion of the shoe includes a heel tab, which was added after being heavily requested by Vessi fans, as well as a heel counter to provide a locked-in fit.

“It adds a lot more structure than we felt the previous model had before,” says Sam Chian, head of product design and development. “As you’re walking uphill, you’re not going to feel it slide as much.”

Perhaps the biggest and most welcome upgrade is a complete redesign of the midsole and outsole. Chian says this was a feature that was often brought up through customer feedback and something that was worked on extensively while the sneaker was being developed.

“The main thing, for the midsoles, we upgraded the compound compared to what we were using before,” he explains. “So we’ve used a lot of compression-moulded EVA and now we’re using an injection-moulded EVA that has more rebound, more durability, and more support.”

Chian, who spent several years on Adidas’ product creation team, adds that comfort is a feature that can always be pushed and continually improved.

“When we were working as a product team to elevate the product to the next level … it only felt right to elevate the bottom portion. We wanted to take the feedback and make this supportive to wear all day long.”

But don’t worry, even with all the upgrades, the silhouette still carries that same waterproof design that Vessi fans have grown to love. And Chian strongly believes that anybody who was a fan of the Everyday 1.0 will fall in love with this model as well.

As for what else Vessi has in store over the coming months, Wang also left a few hints to look forward to.

“Two clues,” he teased. “Something a lot taller and something a lot shorter.”