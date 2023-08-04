NewsWeather

Sweet relief: Rain is in store for Vancouver after the long weekend

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Aug 4 2023, 5:06 pm
It’s been a toasty summer in Vancouver, but now the skies are set to cloud over, bringing some relief in the form of rain next week.

According to The Weather Network, there could be a few days of rain next week, potentially starting on Monday, increasing on Tuesday, and wrapping up by Wednesday.

Between five to 10 millimetres of rain is expected on Tuesday, which isn’t much, but the plants will surely still enjoy it.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, on Saturday, we’ll see increasing cloudiness throughout the day before it rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Summer weather

While it could start to cloud over by the long weekend before it rains, the rest of August is set to be hot. Above-seasonal temperatures are predicted for the rest of the month.

Fall weather

Fall is still a ways away, but The Farmers’ Almanac is calling for a chilly season ahead in BC with near-normal precipitation.

Are you looking forward to a bit of rain next week?

