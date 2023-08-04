Bye, bye, bye: Forever 21 in Metrotown is closing for good

The Forever 21 store in Burnaby’s Metropolis at Metrotown is closing and has signs posted that all merchandise must go before the location closes its doors for good.

Staff in the store told Daily Hive they don’t know when exactly the store will shut down, but estimated it could be the end of this month.

A Forever 21 closure may sound familiar after Forever 21 shuttered all its Canadian locations following a bankruptcy announcement in 2019.

But the brand re-launched in Canada in 2020 and 2021, with a new website, and some collections in Hudson’s Bay stores. According to the store’s website, there are other physical stores in Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre.

Forever 21 in Canada is operated by the same company that owns Urban Planet, Urban Behaviour, Stitches, and Sirens. There are other Forever 21s across Canada in Rockyview, Alberta; Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Windsor, Ontario; Brantford, Ontario; Brampton, Ontario; Thornhill, Ontario; Toronto, Ontario; Oshawa, Ontario; Brossard, Quebec; and Quebec City, Quebec.

According to the signs posted in Metrotown, the closure is only affecting this location. Are you going to try to score some deals? Let us know in the comments.