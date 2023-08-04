Written for Daily Hive Urbanized by Rachel Thexton, who is a public relations expert and the principal of Thexton PR.

To say it’s been a problematic season for BC Ferries would be an understatement. But ahead of one of the busiest long weekends of the year, the corporation is taking some exceptional steps.

After an especially problematic technology and communications-based travel crisis recently, the company is doing more than ever before to ensure smoother sailing for customers. More than 580,000 passengers and 210,000 vehicles are expected to travel with BC Ferries between Thursday and Tuesday and it’s apparent that learning from mistakes, and advance planning, have been prioritized to ensure a smoother travel experience for customers.

Communications and PR are not being executed with excellence, but it is improving. A company of this size, that is servicing many customers, must have a solid communications strategy in place and it must leave minimal room for error.

What is BC Ferries doing to improve public perception?

Among the steps being executed include CEO Nicholas Jimenez making time for media and recognizing their value in spreading information to customers.

Although his messaging lacks excellence, making time for media, as the leader of BC Ferries, while addressing most issues, is a step in the right direction.

In conversations with media, Jimenez admits that there have been problems, stating that the company “has struggled.” He explains that team members will be on standby should problematic issues arise and he describes other details that have been changed in an effort to ensure a better experience for travellers. Jimenez also recognizes that the company must do better in communicating with stakeholders, including conduits such as the media. This admission from the CEO is good to hear.

But there’s always room for improvement.

Jimenez continues to lack complete accountability for the company’s amateur communications during the recent crisis. When asked by media about how he would rate his performance as CEO since taking the helm five months prior, he avoids the question and provides excuses such as how difficult the industry is.

Customers pay for a service and expect accountability and solid customer care when mistakes take place. The difficulty of the industry is not a customer’s responsibility. Jimenez would benefit from showing empathy for the travellers who recently experienced travel difficulties while sticking to the message that the company wants to improve and will continue working hard to do so.

BC Ferries adapting business practices to accommodate travellers

Examples that showcase thoughtful planning include hosting a Zoom call with media in advance of the long weekend to communicate key details. Ensuring that the website and social media channels are updated regularly is also a positive change. A thorough list of travel tips is on the company’s website.

Considering practical details, such as improving technology for the larger customer volumes expected and incorporating practical improvements such as misting and hydration stations for the anticipated heat, as well as activities for children at larger terminals, are solid steps.

The messaging has improved but there is work to be done

Addressing media and customers is a necessary step. What is said, and how it’s communicated is equally important.

Jimenez said in a statement to media that the problems that the company has experienced “..can’t be fixed overnight.” This statement is a fine start but should be completed with a tone of concern for the customer so that it does not come across as an excuse.

For example, the statement could be improved to express empathy and understanding. BC Ferries needs to admit that problems can’t be fixed overnight, but that it recognizes the inconveniences and frustrations that customers have been experiencing. The corporation should also express the value of its customers and show that they are a top priority.

BC Ferries needs to better prepare for media and customer questions

The company’s board chair, Joy MacPhail, did a better job when addressing media, admitting that the recent problems “aren’t acceptable,” and that “no one at BC Ferries, the board or the leadership, thinks this is acceptable.”

These statements take accountability and responsibility and should come consistently from all leadership — especially the company’s CEO.

During the recent statement by Jimenez, there were times when he seemed unprepared to answer a question where he should have a strong and authentic answer.

For example, when asked by media about the seemingly double standard of a customer losing their reservation, and fee, when arriving late, yet BC Ferries not providing compensation when a sailing is late to depart, Jimenez did not have a clear answer to this question.

Instead, he referenced the company’s rate of on-time departures and what happens when a ship is out of service unexpectedly.

Working with a communications professional on a question-and-answer document that addresses questions that he is likely to face while preparing answers that show an authentic desire for fairness and putting the customer first is a must, especially after a recent crisis incident.

Overall, the waters look as though they may be smoother for customers this long weekend.

What is required is more focus on improving the communications mistakes that have been made and recognizing that the human connection, even between a company and a customer, is based on genuine, factual, timely, and caring communication.