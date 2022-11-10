Former Z95.3 radio host joins one of the top stations in Vancouver

Vancouver radio is getting a bit of a shakeup next week as Rock 101, one of Vancouver’s most listened to radio stations, adds a radio veteran host to its cast of characters.

The veteran radio host, Kiah Tucker, will be live on Rock 101 as the new midday host starting November 14 on weekdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

Tucker most recently spent time on the air during the afternoon drive at KiSS Radio. Before that, he spent some time on the air at Jack 96.9, Virgin Radio (which rebranded to Z95.3), and 95 Crave.

KiSS Radio underwent some very public changes earlier this year. After Kevin and Sonia were let go, the station began to play “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against the Machine on repeat. Soon after, we learned that it was a ploy, as the station underwent a format change, becoming SONiC Radio.

Those changes impacted Tucker’s position.

Hi! We’re SONiC. The New Alternative. 📻: 107.5 Chilliwack l 92.5 Abbotsford l 104.9 Vancouver. Smart Speaker: “Play SONiC RADIO” pic.twitter.com/BACXQKNlPU — SONiC (@sonicradio) June 30, 2022

Aside from being a veteran radio host in Vancouver, Tucker is also the co-founder of Blinka Baby.

Tucker joins a star-studded lineup that consists of Willy in the Morning, Robin LaRose, Scott Alan, and Randy Bachman’s Vinyl Tap.