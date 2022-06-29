Vancouver radio station mysteriously plays same song on repeat after layoffs

NewsMedia

Vancouver’s Kiss Radio gave listeners a puzzling wakeup Wednesday morning after announcing layoffs on Tuesday.

Instead of its usual morning show with a mix of hits and throwbacks, the station played Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” on repeat.

At one point the song ended and the DJ took a song request. The caller asked to hear the Rage Against the Machine song again, and the two joked about it.

“You’ve been playing it all morning,” the caller says.

When another listener called in and asked to hear “anything besides Rage Against the Machine,” the DJ wasn’t having it and lined up the same track again.

The mysterious single-song morning comes the day after the Rogers-owned station announced several layoffs.

Morning show hosts Kevin Lim and Sona Sidhu told listeners live on air that changes were coming to Kiss and that they wouldn’t be part of the station’s next chapter.

The station is expected to announce a format change soon, and rumours are circulating that it could switch to a rock format — which would make sense, given this morning’s song choice.

What kind of radio station do you think Vancouver needs?

