"Ouch": Listeners reflect on latest Vancouver radio casualty AM730

Vancouver radio station AM730, which brought listeners “all traffic all the time,” has been pulled off the air, and some listeners say they aren’t happy about it.

While the traffic station wasn’t necessarily a ratings gold mine for Corus, according to a source close to the station, many people turned to AM730 when they needed it, which, for many who spent a lot of time on the road, was often.

Daily Hive confirmed that some staff at AM730 have lost their jobs. Many listeners have expressed that a valuable resource has been lost when commuters need answers about traffic issues.

A Daily Hive reader said, “Oh no! As if driving around wasn’t hard enough already.”

Another reader said, “Literally, the only station I listen to in the car is AM730.”

On X, many notable personalities have made their voices heard about this recent change, like legendary sports broadcaster Don Taylor.

Like so many Vancouverites, I grew up listening to rock and roll on LG73. Doc Harris. Raccoon Carney. Terry David Mulligan. A vibrant, fun, special radio station. And now, after multiple format changes, the corporate types are shutting this station down. Sad and shameful. — Don Taylor (@DonTaylor5) June 26, 2024

His partner in crime, Rick Dhaliwal, also commented on the Corus move.

That’s 3 AM radio stations folding in Vancouver in the last few years. Very sad times. https://t.co/l3H9klhwg5 — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 26, 2024

Some Metro Vancouver residents are saying that AM730 was important for their travels.

This sucks. This station is essential for any daily commute in this city — -T (@travizz007) June 26, 2024

Others said it was the best station.

@AM730Traffic has always been my go to traffic station 😭😭 — ηιcσℓε ραтαяα (@n_patara) June 26, 2024

Another X user asked if anyone drives in Vancouver without listening to AM730. One listener just said, “Ouch.”

This was the general sentiment:

Dude this sucks — -T (@travizz007) June 26, 2024

Corus called the move a “difficult decision” but said traffic would continue to be part of its broadcasts on its existing AM talk stations, like 980 CKNW. There have also been some programming changes in Edmonton.

“Our long-time listeners will continue to be well served by the compelling programming on CKNW and CHED, and Corus remains committed to providing engaging news, traffic, weather, and talk content to our radio listeners in communities across Canada,” Corus said in a statement to Daily Hive.

