Jobs lost after Corus pulls the plug on 880 Edmonton

Jobs have been lost after the radio station 880 Edmonton was shuttered by its parent company Wednesday.

Corus Entertainment told Daily Hive that the closure of the all-news station was part of an efficiency review across the company. As a result, “certain roles have been impacted;” however, no details were given on how many jobs have been cut.

In addition to 880 Edmonton getting the chop, Corus also made the call to cease operations for AM 730 CKGO in Vancouver as an all-traffic station.

“To minimize disruption to our audiences and advertisers, for a temporary, interim period, our powerhouse news-talk station 980 CKNW Vancouver will share programming content with its sister station CKGO, and our heritage news-talk station 630 CHED in Edmonton will share programming content with its sister station CHQT,” it added.

“Following that interim period, Corus will only operate one AM news-talk station in each of Vancouver and Edmonton.”

Corus added that it “remains committed to providing engaging news, traffic, weather and talk content to our radio listeners in communities across Canada.”