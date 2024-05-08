"Thank you Vancouver": SONiC Radio morning show host says goodbye

The Vancouver radio industry has lost another talent, as SONiC Radio morning show host Angela Valiant is saying goodbye to the city.

A popular social media personality, Valiant hosted the Angela Valiant Show, the SONiC Radio morning show. She shared her goodbye to Vancouver on X and a more in-depth love letter to the city on Instagram.

She formerly worked the afternoon drive at The Peak 102.7 before helping to carve out the morning show for SONiC and “the New Alternative.”

“But, you know how things are; the industry can change in a flash, and you tuck and roll into the next opportunity,” she said on Instagram.

“We made headlines around the world with our launch, we built a passionate online community from the ground up, and the people who text in every morning have been top-tier supporters of this project.”

Valiant hinted that the decision wasn’t hers and her program no longer appears on SONiC’s show page.

“I would have loved more time, but I’m so grateful for what I got to share with you,” her farewell post concluded.

Valiant frequently created entertaining skits on her radio show, which she shared on social media, including musical performances.

the sliders don’t control anything other than the vibes 😎 pic.twitter.com/qCu2iH1PEJ — Angela (@ngelavaliant) March 26, 2024

She was featured on programs like VANCOLOUR, hosted by Mo Amir on CHEK TV.

The landscape of radio morning shows in Vancouver has seen a significant shakeup over the last month. Drex, the host of the morning show on 96.9 JACK FM, another Rogers station, was taken off the air in April.

Rogers told Daily Hive that Alex Carr will host the morning show in the interim and that news about the future lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Rogers communications team for more information.