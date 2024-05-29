BC Lions radio broadcast switching stations this season

The BC Lions radio broadcast is heading back to a familiar home.

The team announced this morning that CKNW will be hosting the Lions Audio Network this season. The station has a long history with the Lions, as the team hosted games on CKNW from 1988 to 2003.

The Lions switched to Team 1040 in 2004 and then to AM 730 after the former was taken off the air in 2021. Both CKNW and AM 730 are owned by Corus Entertainment.

CKNW also was home to the Vancouver Canucks broadcast for a long time.

Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta will lead the broadcast for the eighth consecutive season. The two will also host a one-hour pre-game show and a 30-minute post-game show every game day.

“980 CKNW has been a major pillar on the British Columbia broadcast landscape for decades,” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau in a press release.

“Our club is excited to re-unite with 980 CKNW where MOJ and Giulio are no strangers to the NW audience. It is the perfect match for our special 70th season of Lions football.”

The first broadcast back on CKNW will be this Friday, May 31, when the Lions play the Edmonton Elks in their final preseason game.

CKNW will also be the home for The Moj, along with Matt Baker and Nik Kowalski, to host the travelling BC Lions on Tap live show at local restaurants and pubs.

The trio will be joined by Lions players, coaches, and other special guests from 10 to 11 pm on Tuesdays. The first show takes place at Boston Pizza Central City in Surrey on June 4.

The Lions start their regular season on the road on June 9 against the Toronto Argonauts. They’ll return to BC for the home opener on June 15, which will feature a pre-game performance by famous rapper 50 Cent.

Tickets to the game have been flying off the shelf as fans jump at the chance to see 50 Cent, as well as their local team, back in action.