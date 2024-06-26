AM730, a Corus Vancouver radio station that brought listeners traffic updates, seems to be off the air, and some are wondering what’s going on.

When trying to listen to AM730 on the radio on Wednesday afternoon, listeners heard a rebroadcast of 980 CKNW.

Daily Hive has heard from sources that some jobs have been terminated at the station. Multiple sources have also told Daily Hive that they believe the station is being completely shut down.

“All traffic, all the time” has been the motto for Vancouver’s exclusive all-traffic station. It was a go-to source for folks stuck in traffic jams to learn quick news about what was going on and potential detours to use to get around during a busy commute.

AM730 was also the home for the BC Lions before the announcement that it was switching to CKNW, which we wrote about at the end of May.

The Vancouver Whitecaps had their games broadcast on the signal, the future of which is yet to be confirmed.

The news comes at a time of some uneasiness in the Vancouver radio industry, which has seen many jobs lost since the start of 2024.

Corus response

Corus has issued a statement to Daily Hive, calling the decision to reduce its AM radio programming difficult.

“As a result, certain roles have been impacted. Effective immediately, AM 730 CKGO in Vancouver will cease to operate as an all-traffic station, and 880 CHQT-AM Edmonton will cease to operate as an all-news station,” Corus told Daily Hive.

“Our long-time listeners will continue to be well served by the compelling programming on CKNW and CHED, and Corus remains committed to providing engaging news, traffic, weather, and talk content to our radio listeners in communities across Canada.”