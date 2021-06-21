It's hare: Vancouver's first-ever Bunny Cafe opens tomorrow

It’s hare! Vancouver’s highly anticipated Bunny Cafe opens to the public this week.

The Bunny Cafe, according to the owner, is the first of its kind in North America. The cafe is owned by Michell Furbacher, who also owns and operates Catfe — Vancouver’s first-ever cat cafe.

Furbacher has partnered up with Sorelle Saidman, founder of the Rabbitats Rescue Society. The concept turned into reality after a number of successful bunny pop-ups were held at the University of British Columbia (UBC).



By creating a therapeutic space for visitors to interact with some adorable (and adoptable) bunnies, the cafe hopes to pave a new wave of rabbit rescue, adoption, and advocacy — and create a fun space for Vancouverites to visit and relax at.

The Bunny Cafe will be located at 1696 Venables Street on the southwest corner of Commercial Drive. Admission costs $15.95 (plus GST) per person, with visits lasting just under an hour, and bookings can be made online.

A number of COVID-19 health and safety measures are also in place. Face masks must be worn at all times while inside the space, hand-washing is required upon entry, and visitors must practice safe physical distancing from one another. Additionally, due to the ongoing pandemic, they’ll be opening as a retail space, with plans to transition into a vegetarian and vegan-friendly cafe.

Address: 1696 Venables Street

Hours: By appointment, bookings available online

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok