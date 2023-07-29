Two festivals combine for a massive FREE summer party in White Rock

White Rock’s signature summer events are back for its 72nd year with a ton of free family-friendly fun down by the water.

The annual White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days are happening from August 4 to 6 at Memorial Park, East Beach and Semiahmoo Park.

Guests of the seaside shindigs will discover live concerts across multiple stages, interactive activities, fireworks, and more. And the fun kicks off on Friday with an outdoor movie.

Pull up a chair or your favourite picnic blanket and settle in for a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 under the stars. Gates will open at 7 pm and the film will start shortly after sunset. Don’t forget the popcorn!

Semiahmoo Days and the Sea Festival will run concurrently on Saturday and Sunday, with highlights including a traditional salmon BBQ, a Semiahmoo Indigenous Cultural Display, and an Indigenous artisan market. There will also be live performances throughout the weekend by White Rock’s own Daniel Wesley, Eagles tribute act Take It To The Limit, party faves Dr. Strangelove, and more.

You can start your days with Pilates on the Beach, or go on a guided walk with Friends of Semiahmoo Bay. The Westcoasters Car Club’s annual car show will take place on Sunday, and you can also embark on a boat tour of the waterfront with White Rock Sea Tours.

And the main event on Saturday night is the annual fireworks show that will light up the night skies over the water starting at 10:15 pm. Get your cameras ready!

When: August 4 to 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Memorial Park, East Beach and Semiahmoo Park, White Rock

Cost: Free (Boat tour of White Rock waterfront $25 per person)