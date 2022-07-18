Summer's back: It's going to get hot hot hot in Vancouver this week

Autumn in July isn’t going to last as the hot heat is coming back in full force for Vancouver this week.

While the summer of 2022 has been a relief for many compared to last year’s deadly heat, it’s been lacklustre for beachgoers and people who enjoy being outdoors. The last week has had periodic showers and temperatures that wouldn’t necessarily make for great beach days.

The good news is that things are going to ramp up significantly this week, according to The Weather Network.

Vancouver is expected to hit highs of around 20˚C on Monday, but humidex values will make the temperature feel more like 30˚C or more later in the week.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are forecast to be the hottest days this week, as humidex values are expected to reach 29˚C, 30˚C, and 29˚C respectively.

Things could be getting even hotter next week when temperatures will feel like 35˚C in Vancouver as early as next Tuesday. Temperatures will hover around 19˚C overnight.

As of Monday morning, there is absolutely no rain in the Weather Network forecast for the next 14 days.

If you’re looking for something to do in the hot Vancouver sun, remember that the Vancouver Park Board is bringing back those beloved beach logs.