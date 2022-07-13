Pride season in Vancouver is renowned for filling the city with beautiful colours. A new “self-guided floral trail” launching later this month will bring even more bright displays to two iconic neighbourhoods.

Fleurs de Villes PRIDE, happening from July 27 to August 1, is 15 fresh floral installations that will be found in Yaletown and the West End.

Flower-bombed benches, rainbows, swings, and selfie frames are being installed in conjunction with the Vancouver Pride Festival, and the popular floral mannequins will pay tribute to Canada’s most famous drag artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleurs de Villes (@fleursdevilles)

“We could not be more happy to be able to bring joy through flowers to this important celebration of Pride,” said Fleurs de Villes co-founder Karen Marshall in a release. “We have always believed in inclusion which is why our floral events in Vancouver are free and open to all. Public celebrations such as this shed light on both the progress and the work there is still to do around inclusivity for the 2SLGBTQAI+ communities.”

Like previous Fleurs de Villes events, local floral artists will showcase their talents during the activation. The list of creators for PRIDE includes Adele Rae Florist, Avelyn Florist, Écorce Flowers, Elope With Us, Flower Factory, Get a Bouquet, Greenscape Design & Decor, J Events Planning and Design, Manites Flower Shop, Rex & Moss, ROA Events and Design, and Tila Flower Boutique.

Fleurs de Villes PRIDE is presented with the support of the Yaletown BIA, the West End BIA, and The Cross home and decor store.

“Yaletown has always been a diverse community,” said Annette O’Shea, executive director of the Yaletown BIA. “The first lesbian bar in Vancouver, The Quadra, was located in Yaletown and one of the longest operating gay bars, The Gandy Dancer, was located on Hamilton Street. The 11 installations in Yaletown acknowledge the diversity and the beauty of the Pride community.”

The complete list of Fleurs de Villes PRIDE floral installations and events can be found online.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Pride celebrations in our community this summer, including the Parade, Sunset Beach Festival, and Davie Street activations,” said Teri Smith, executive director of the West End BIA. “We’re equally as excited to newly partner with Fleurs de Villes to bring several incredible Pride-themed floral displays to Davie Village. The West End will be fun, festive, colourful, and full of love to celebrate Pride week.”

The Vancouver Pride Society has a full schedule of exciting events happening all over the city until the BC Day long weekend.

“This year’s Vancouver Pride Festival embodies Together Again,” explained Lee Keple, Vancouver Pride Society interim executive director. “We are uplifting QTBIPOC organizations and racialized talent by giving them our largest stages… We are excited to collaborate with Yaletown BIA, West End BIA, and Fleurs de Villes for the Windows of Pride honouring the home of our 2SLGBTQAI+ communities here in Vancouver.”

When: July 27 to August 1, 2022

Where: Various locations in Yaletown and the West End

Cost: Free