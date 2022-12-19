Planetary Burger closes its location on Main Street in Vancouver

While one local plant-based restaurant is growing on the brick-and-mortar side of things, another is scaling down by closing its physical location: Planetary Burger.

Located at 3088 Main Street, this destination for 100% vegan burgers, fries, and milkshakes first opened in September 2019.

Planetary burgers offered a selection of handhelds like Spicy Cauliflower burgers, The Beet, Mushroom, and Classic Cheeze.

For sides, there were quite a few to choose from, including Classic Fries, Fries & Gravy, Rosemary Parm, and a Kale Caesar Salad.

The brand made its closure announcement on Instagram, saying that as of December 19, the Main Street location would be shuttered.

But it’s not all bad news, as folks will still have a chance to get the goods in a different way.

“As our business continues to evolve, you can still find us at Feast on the UBC campus and on Uber Eats in the new year,” the post continued.