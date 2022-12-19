FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsRestaurant Openings

Planetary Burger closes its location on Main Street in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 19 2022, 5:29 pm
Planetary Burger closes its location on Main Street in Vancouver
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

While one local plant-based restaurant is growing on the brick-and-mortar side of things, another is scaling down by closing its physical location: Planetary Burger.

Located at 3088 Main Street, this destination for 100% vegan burgers, fries, and milkshakes first opened in September 2019. 

Planetary burgers offered a selection of handhelds like Spicy Cauliflower burgers, The Beet, Mushroom, and Classic Cheeze.

For sides, there were quite a few to choose from, including Classic Fries, Fries & Gravy, Rosemary Parm, and a Kale Caesar Salad.

Planetary Burger

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

The brand made its closure announcement on Instagram, saying that as of December 19, the Main Street location would be shuttered.

But it’s not all bad news, as folks will still have a chance to get the goods in a different way.

“As our business continues to evolve, you can still find us at Feast on the UBC campus and on Uber Eats in the new year,” the post continued.

Planetary Burger

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.