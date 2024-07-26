Few permanent Olympic Cauldrons have gained such civic prominence as Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron.

In fact, some recent host cities opted not to keep their Olympic Cauldron; in the case of London, the three-time Summer Games host city dismantled their 2012 Olympic Cauldron and sent the 204 specially-designed, pedal-shaped gas burners to each of the participating nations as a symbolic gesture of legacy.

But the Olympic Cauldron that sits today at Jack Poole Plaza is one of the few remaining symbols in downtown Vancouver that bluntly commemorate the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

It has become a landmark attraction over the years — one of the city’s most photographed objects.

First of all, it is huge enough to qualify as one of Vancouver’s largest public art pieces. The installation is enormous, standing 31 feet tall, with each of the four legs measuring 54 feet in length and 4 feet in width. Its iconic structure of four legs are interlinked to support four external burners and one central burner for a total of five burners.

The legs are manufactured from steel clad with polycarbonate, which are provided with an additional exterior cladding of furnace-grade glass panels supported by hundreds of standoff rods. Natural gas and instrumentation lines are fed through the hollow cauldron legs for the ignition of the burners.

Then there is location. There could not be a better site in downtown for the installation than the prominent, accessible, newly built location right on the central waterfront.

It is the centrepiece of Vancouver’s largest public plaza, which has since become a popular site for some of the city’s biggest events and is frequented by both casual tourists and attendees of events held inside the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Despite the surreal size and location of the structure, VANOC and the installation’s manufacturers and builders were still able to keep it a secret.

Tom Hamilton, the general manager for Axton, told Daily Hive Urbanized the structure was designed and built within a very tight timeline. His company engineered the structure and subcontracted several key components, including the base support to Glotman Simpson, the steel cutting work to Brenco, and the glass work to Studio G3 Glass.

The burners were designed by Australia-based FCT International, which is also behind the combustion systems of the Olympic Cauldrons for Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Sochi 2014, and Rio de Janeiro 2016, as well as the Pan American Games Cauldron for Toronto 2015.

“We had to sign a secrecy agreement at the start of the project. We quoted the project in May 2009, and then we were awarded the project in the middle of September,” said Hamilton.

He says a project of this size and complexity would normally take about 26 weeks, but his team had just 14 weeks from the start of engineering to the date it was delivered.

They also had to overcome a multitude of issues on the project, specifically the distribution of the weight of the structure over a mezzanine of the convention centre. The structure has a weight of 37 tons, not including the required added foundations that replaced months-old concrete planters of the newly-built plaza. As well, VANOC wanted a taller Olympic Cauldron than what was technically feasible given the challenging structural conditions.

On-site installation of the structure began just one month in advance of the Games, with the construction work concealed behind a white-coloured, tarped, scaffolding structure, which was dismantled just hours before the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

As it turned out, the funding for this legacy Olympic Cauldron was not secured until Fall 2009, when Terasen Gas — now known as FortisBC — signed on as VANOC’s final sponsor and funded the installation at a cost of $3 million.

But, of course, the design for the Jack Poole Plaza installation was not entirely forged from scratch.

The overall creative design of the permanent Olympic Cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza replicates the temporary, prop Olympic Cauldron designed and built by Bombardier well in advance of the Opening Ceremony inside BC Place Stadium. The design maintains the icy crystalline appearance, reflecting the Opening Ceremony’s “fire on ice” theme.

Bombardier also designed the permanent community Olympic Cauldron at Whistler Medals Plaza and the thousands of Olympic Torch devices used by 12,000 torchbearers during the months-long Olympic Torch Relay. Wayne Gretzky would ultimately become the final torchbearer after being transported on a pickup truck from BC Place Stadium to Jack Poole Plaza for the secondary lighting.

Shortly after the flame for the Paralympic Games was extinguished, modifications were made to the Olympic Cauldron’s base.

The bricks below this plaza area were removed, and a reflecting pool with a fountain was installed as an aesthetically attractive solution to prevent the climbing of the structure or damage to the glass panels. Motion sensors and a CCTV camera were also added to detect and prevent illicit acts.

There were originally plans to include a VANOC-branded map of the route of the cross-country Olympic Torch Relay on the floor of the large pool, but that aspect of the design was never fulfilled.

Over a decade later, the Vancouver Olympic Cauldron is now the world’s most active Olympic Cauldron given the frequency of its relighting. It is rekindled for public events, celebrations, and occasions — such as Canada Day, Remembrance Day, Vancouver 2010 Olympic anniversaries, and the Opening Ceremony day of subsequent Olympic Games — as well as select events held inside the convention centre.

But the Olympic Cauldron is not relit upon just any request — there are standards and requirements to be met for its rekindling.

“We consider requests to light the Cauldron in conjunction with events at the facility, taking into consideration the event’s overall benefit and legacy impact to the local community,” a spokesperson for the Vancouver Convention Centre told Daily Hive Urbanized.

“Each event request is approached on an individual planning basis and merit regarding lighting the Cauldron.”

Big turnout tonight at Jack Poole Plaza. For the first time since #Vancouver2010‘s 10-year anniversary in February 2020, the Vancouver Olympic Cauldron has been relit, marking the start of #Tokyo2020 and celebrating Canadian athletes. #Olympics #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/MkAhb5iPpu — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 24, 2021

The minimum fee to light the Olympic Cauldron is now over $6,000, covering the relighting duration of at least four hours.

This cost covers all related expenses, including the supply of renewable natural gas, security, carbon offsets, permits, and hiring qualified technicians from FortisBC to safely operate the burners. With proper maintenance, the Olympic Cauldron is expected to have a lifespan of 25 years.

However, unfortunately, the one-of-a-kind glass panels of the northeast leg of the Olympic Cauldron are no longer the original, following a October 2022 overnight vandalism incident.

The total cost for the repairs, including the fabrication and installation of new replacement glass panels similar to the original design, cost $50,000.

This is an updated version of an article originally written in February 2020 for the 10-year anniversary of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games.