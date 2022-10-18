Vancouver neighbourhoods if they were Halloween costumes

The costumes we pick for Halloween vary greatly. Some folks like to dress up like sexy Bernie Sanders. Others like to pick their costumes from pop culture – just wait, we’ll see so many Top Gun jumpsuits this year.

Using costume ideas from Spirit Halloween, we matched the unique look and personality of every corner of Vancouver to a costume. So scroll down to find your neighbourhood and see which Halloween ‘fit is a match for you!

1. Arbutus Ridge – Victorian Vampire

In a neighbourhood with so many unique old homes, you can imagine this undead vampire as the original owner of one of the mansions here.

2. Downtown – Harley Quinn

If you’re downtown on Halloween, you’re ready to mess up the night! Any costume that doubles as clubwear will do if you’re headed to Granville Street on October 31.

Since they’re all actually horseback riding in the Southlands anyway, the perfect costume for this neighbourhood is equine adjacent.

4. Fairview – Construction Cone

Whether it’s updates to the hospital or just your daily construction on the new SkyTrain stations, a construction worker fits the vibe of the neighbourhood changing rapidly under the Broadway Plan.

Dressing up as a hippie matches the laid-back, community and environmentally focused neighbourhood along Commercial Drive.

Carnival-themed or straight-up clown costumes are perfect for the neighbourhood where you find PlayLand. Now, whether you’re a happy clown or an evil clown…that’s up to you.

7. Kensington-Cedar Cottage – Sea Creature

Why not dress like something that crawled out of Trout Lake for Halloween? This costume idea could also work for the West End, the creature from Lost Lagoon!

8. Kerrisdale – Cruella

A high-class, yet slightly sinister, costume perfectly embodies the elegant and affluent neighbourhood of Kerrisdale.

9. Killarney – Old Timey

This was one of the last Vancouver neighbourhoods to be developed. So a costume stuck in time as an homage to its past is fitting.

10. Kitsilano – Avocado and Toast

Reflecting both the expensive realities and the health obsessions in Kitsilano, a couple costume as Avocado and Toast makes sense.

11. Marpole – Pilot

Maybe the best neighbourhood to watch the planes in Vancouver, this neighbourhood could dream of being in the skies and go as a pilot for Halloween.

12. Mount Pleasant – Beer Keg

One of our favourite neighbourhoods for breweries, just show up to the party dressed as an entire keg to embody Mount Pleasant.

13. Oakridge – Bob Ross

This park-like, leafy neighbourhood is reimagining itself – so why not pick a costume that evokes creativity like Bob Ross?

We need a punky, rock and roll, or biker-esque costume to capture the rebellious spirit of East Vancouver.

15. Riley Park – Cemetery Bride

The neighbourhood with the most magnificent cemetery should have a costume that leans into it, like this bride’s costume.

16. Shaughnessy – Willy Wonka

Just as it was a mystery what went on behind the gates of the Wonka factory, what goes on behind the gates of the massive mansions in Shaughnessy? Nobody ever comes in, and nobody ever comes out.

17. South Cambie – Inflatable Chicken

We could make a City Hall joke here, but realistically the neighbourhood of South Cambie is about to be elbow-deep in Jollibee fried chicken, so for that reason, they get this gem of a costume.

18. Strathcona – Argyle

The colourful, unique, pleasant, and 420-friendly Argyle from Stranger Things is the perfect Halloween ‘fit that matches Strathcona.

19. Sunset – Ghostbuster

Who you gonna call? You’ll need to be a Ghostbuster in Sunset to keep the neighbourhood free of any spectres that wander over from the nearby cemetery.

Let’s go with something retro and kitschy for the old-school neighbourhood where we always go thrifting at the Value Village.

21. West End – Glinda the Good Witch

The West End is such a fun neighbourhood that we thought the lighthearted, bubbly, sparkly Glinda would be a great fit.

22. West Point Grey – Morticia Addams

Imagine the Addams Family lives in Vancouver. They are definitely residing in West Point Grey, where they would stand out in stark contrast.

Did we get your neighbourhood right? Let us know in the comments.