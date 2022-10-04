The perfect small-town vibes fall road trip is just an hour from Vancouver

Just a quick road trip away from Vancouver, you can have an autumn adventure in Fort Langley, where you get the best of the countryside and small-town vibes.

Being in this fairytale town is like being the main character in a cozy romantic comedy. Here, you’ll find hidden gem local shops and restaurants with treasures so satisfying you’ll be planning your next trip out to Fort Langley while you pack up the car to go home.

Here’s what you can’t miss in Fort Langley this fall:

Fort Langley farm experiences

You can pick the perfect pumpkin at Aldor Acres’s fall pumpkin patch and say “hi” to the animals there, including donkeys, goats, sheep, bunnies, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ m i c k y ✨ (@canadianmouse)

For a colourful and unique fall experience, take the cranberry plunge at Riverside Cranberry Farm and waddle around in the bog of berries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniella potesta (@daniellapotesta)

Finally, if you want to feel like you’ve stepped back in time, it’s worth checking out the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Chat up the blacksmith, pan for gold, and imagine what life was like by the Fraser River over 100 years ago.

Fort Langley small town shopping

You can’t go wrong anywhere you shop in Fort Langley, so we suggest walking up and down Glover Road and following your heart. We don’t want to give away too much so you can enjoy exploring, but know that you can find amazingly curated and aesthetic shops and boutiques here.

Can’t-miss spots include Gasoline Alley, where you can find the magical Wild Moon & Star, a whimsigoth paradise of art, crystals, jewellery, and gifts.

You also don’t want to miss out on Little White House & Co., a literal little white house where you can shop for clothing and housewares while wandering from room to room.

It’s just down the road from Floralista, a hidden fragrant floral boutique and studio that will inspire you to fill your home with plants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice de Crom & Team (@floralista)



Finally, Wendel’s Bookstore & Cafe on Glover Road and Mavis Avenue is the definition of small-town charm.

Fort Langley small town eats

Come hungry to Fort Langley.

Check out Sabà for fresh and elegant meals. There are two locations now. The new one on Glover Road now serves dinner, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabà Bistro (@sababistro_)



Veggie Bob’s vegan comfort food is a favourite amongst plant-based eaters, while Little Donkey’s burritos have a special place in our hearts.

Before you leave, if you aren’t already too full, pick up some chocolatey Guinness Baileys Cake at Blacksmith Bakery.

From pumpkins and cranberries to small-town shops and corner cafes, Fort Langley is the perfect fall destination.