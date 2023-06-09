Sun's out, buns out: Vancouver's Naked Bike Ride is back

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Would you ride a bike with no shorts on? On Saturday, July 8, the Vancouver World Naked Bike Ride will hit the streets, balls out, and you’re invited to join.

This summer, all cyclists excited to participate in the daring event are asked to meet at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet, at noon for “bodypainting” and the ride will officially kick off at 2 pm.

As the ride wraps up, the group will have a celebratory picnic held by the clothing-optional rights group Naked Iconoclasts Fighting The Yoke (NIFTY) and everyone is welcome to attend.

The event’s origins are here in Vancouver thanks to social activist, writer, and filmmaker Conrad Schmidt who started the first naked bike ride (in the winter, no less) in 2002.

Today, the Naked Bike Ride protest is known worldwide. Organizers say the event is a positive protest “against car culture, oil spills, and pipelines.”

“It is also a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the human-powered machine,” they say on their Facebook event page.

If you can’t wait for the ride on July 8, another ride is happening on June 25.

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Sunset Beach