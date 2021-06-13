The World Naked Bike Ride took over Vancouver this weekend (PHOTOS)
Jun 13 2021, 4:47 pm
Vancouver bared all as the World Naked Bike Ride took over the city on Saturday.
Each year, World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars make, and the use of non-renewable energy like oil, while promoting body-positivity.
Since 2004, cities from around the world have joined the liberating movement, making this the world’s largest naked event promoting cycling.
- The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Vancouver this month
- Two bears broke into a Metro Vancouver family’s car while they slept
This year the event began at noon at Sunset Beach Park, with participants winding through the city’s streets in their birthday suits.
Check out a few PG photos of the event below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram