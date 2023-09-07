More Hasty Markets and Dank Marts? Vancouver wants your thoughts on corner stores

Are you a fan of your neighbourhood corner store, the place where you can get snacks, a toothbrush, and even some local art just a few steps away from your door?

The City of Vancouver is asking for your feedback on corner stores and asking residents if they think the City of Vancouver should allow more types of small-scale shops and services in residential areas.

It’s been talked about since 2020 but is finally getting going through an engagement survey that is part of the Vancouver Plan, approved in 2022, to look at ways to grow and change the city.

“Vancouver used to have lots of shops and services sprinkled throughout its neighbourhoods. At their peak, in the 1920s, there were approximately 260 active corner stores. However, when the first zoning bylaw was introduced, these stores were seen as less desirable, and planning regulations made them hard to build. The number of stores has been declining ever since,” the City said.

Now, there are about 88 of them, with some local favourites like Dank Mart (South Vancouver), Hasty Market (Main Street), and T-Rex Food Mart (Strathcona) still going strong.

In addition to the regular chain stores like 7-11, Circle K, and more which have also jumped on the food delivery game.

You have until October 10, 2023, to fill out the survey, and the City will gather the feedback to help shape strategies on potential opportunities for expanding uses, locations, and building types.

Plus, if you have a love story for your favourite late-night corner store or store worker (hi Ali!), you can leave a note on the website.

With files from Kenneth Chan