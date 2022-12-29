Another king tide is set to roll into Vancouver for the last time this year

Another king tide is on the way to Vancouver’s coastline, bringing high water levels and a risk of flooding Thursday.

It’s expected to peak at 11 am, and while you can head down to the beach to take pictures, several sections of the seawall remain closed.

“The current closures will not be lifted until it has been weathered and staff can ensure the public is safe and all spaces have been assessed for possible damage,” the Vancouver Park Board said. Those areas include portions of the Stanley Park Seawall to Lumberman’s Arch.

It comes as many communities are drying out from flooding caused by a combination of a storm surge and a king tide on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said that the tide was at 5.7 M at its peak, while the one coming on Thursday is predicted to be a bit lower at 5.26 M.

“However, localized flooding near the water is still possible tomorrow, particularly for places exposed to the winds out of the east,” Alyssa Charbonneau, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist at ECCC, said.

Plus, while Thursday’s tide is the last of 2022, more high tides are typical throughout January and February as well.

“King tides refer to a period of exceptionally high tides that occur between November and February due to the specific alignment of the sun and moon,” Charbonneau explained.

A king tide in early 2022 led to major damage to the Jericho Pier. In November, the Vancouver Park Board told Daily Hive that inspections and assessments on Jericho Pier have been completed and whether the pier will be rebuilt is still being considered.

“Results of that work will be presented to the Board for a decision in the coming months. We will share further information on next steps at this time.”

While the Kitsilano Pool nearby was also damaged last year, and repaired, there was concern that Tuesday’s storm had damaged it again. But, thankfully, it appears to have escaped unscathed.

“Kits Pool’s mechanical room has been inspected and has remained dry,” the Park Board said Wednesday.