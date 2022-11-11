Put your bikini away; summer is over, despite what you may think if you walked past Kitsilano Beach in recent days.

The beloved pool opened briefly in late summer for a shortened season and was sitting empty and drained throughout September and October.

But suddenly, the taps turned on, and water could be seen pouring back into it in recent days.

Sadly, the reason is not for a pool party.

The Vancouver Park Board tells Daily Hive the pool wasn’t completely fixed after it was damaged in a storm in January. A king tide and heavy winds led to heavy damage to the structure and several areas of the Vancouver shoreline.

High winds have picked up in Vancouver and the waves are now so high they are filling a frozen Kits Beach pool (forgive the shaky filming, the wind strong/chilly) pic.twitter.com/nQ3L2RF5Q1 — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) January 7, 2022

The board says the repairs, which were done ahead of the 2022 outdoor swimming season, were temporary and weren’t meant to be a long-term solution.

“The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has been working diligently with contractors and engineers since the end of the 2022 season, and the first draining of the pool was to allow for initial repairs, whereas it was filled for a second time to test those new repairs and to have pressure inside of the tank to offset pressure from groundwater as we enter the wet season in Vancouver.”

The board says the cost of repairing the pool has not been released and won’t be until the project is complete.

Many other areas that were damaged on January 7 are still awaiting repairs more than 10 months later.

Vancouver saw an unusually dry and warm fall; however, it has been slammed with a series of atmospheric rivers and unseasonably cold temperatures in recent weeks.

A closer look at the waves coming up past the benches and onto the walkway at Kits Beach in Vancouver this morning as high winds picked up. pic.twitter.com/uxMWAvE6Qt — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) January 7, 2022

“We do know that climate change is making storm events like those in January 2022 more frequent and severe, and we at the Park Board are continuing to have important conversations with residents and stakeholders about how our waterfront infrastructure will adapt to the changing climate,” a statement to Daily Hive reads in part.