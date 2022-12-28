Metro Vancouver's flood watch has ended but don't put those rain boots away just yet

Some good news is finally here for BC’s South Coast after it was hammered by a rainstorm on Tuesday, just the latest in a seemingly endless messy weather event for the region in recent weeks.

The latest storm came at the same time as a king tide, and a warmup after a major snowfall, leading to some localized flooding to coastal areas in Vancouver, Surrey, Squamish, North Vancouver, and more.

After yet another extreme weather event, the sun is out on Wednesday and experts have lifted the flood watch, allowing many a chance to survey the extent of the damage.

According to the City of Vancouver, as of Wednesday, there doesn’t appear to be any damage to the Stanley Park Seawall from Siwash Rock to English Bay.

Flood Watch ENDED by #BC River Forecast Centre for Howe Sound, North Shore Mountains, Metro #Vancouver, South Coast incl. Sunshine Coast. High Streamflow Advisory in effect for #FraserValley incl. Sumas River. More info & map: https://t.co/evceRxkWTS #BCFlood — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) December 28, 2022

The end of the flood watch also means those in the low-lying Abbotsford area can rest easier as the Sumas River is also no longer rising to dangerous levels, something that is particularly top of mind for residents who lost properties, crops, and livestock during the November floods last year. An advisory remains in effect.

However, while the worst may be behind us in terms of rainfall and tides, don’t put away the rain gear just yet.

According to the forecast, there’s a strong chance of overnight showers Wednesday and it is expected to stay wet until New Year’s Eve.

The forecast for the last day of 2022 in Vancouver calls for sun and a high of 8°C, which is above the average high of 5°C

“The City continues to ask the public to be careful when near the water or floodplains, obey any closure signs and to not drive through flooded roads,” Amanda Gibbs with the City of Vancouver said Wednesday.

“As another king tide is forecast for Thursday, December 29th, the current closures will not be lifted until it has been weathered and staff can ensure the public is safe and all spaces have been assessed—± for possible damage,” Gibbs added.