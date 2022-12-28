North Vancouver parking garage floods with luxury vehicles inside (VIDEO)

A TikTok video of a flooded underground parking garage in North Vancouver is showing the expensive impact of the king tide and storm surge in BC’s South Coast.

“So, here’s one of the downfalls of living oceanfront…the ocean is actually coming into our building,” TikTok user @frenchiebullylover said.

Giving a tour of the flooding in the Shipyards community, the resident pointed to several luxury vehicles amidst the water and said that beyond the vehicles there was also a storage locker which presumably also flooded.

“If you come over here you’ve got some high-value vehicles here… so these people are probably overseas somewhere and they are going to come back to a major insurance claim,” he said in the video.

Adding that there appeared to be about three feet of water.

The resident added this was only the first level of parking, and that there are more parking spots at a lower level as well.

Several other areas, including Squamish and Vancouver’s oceanside areas, saw extensive flooding on Tuesday. More king tides are expected but not to the high level that Tuesday’s was, according to experts.

As of Wednesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada has not issued any alerts for the area and the rain has calmed considerably.

With files from Megan Devlin