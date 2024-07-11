Vancouver Island ranked best Canadian island by Travel + Leisure

Vancouver Island was voted the #1 Canadian Island by Travel + Leisure, dethroning Cape Breton Island after six years.

For the 29th edition of the World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure sought out one-of-a-kind experiences across the globe, resulting in 125 lists of reader favourites.

With two of the best beaches in the world — Chesterman’s Beach in Tofino and San Josef Bay in Northern Vancouver Island — it’s not surprising Vancouver Island topped the list.

Also, Victoria consistently ranks as one of the best travel destinations in Canada.

Making T+L‘s World’s Best list means Vancouver Island has wowed its readers once again.

The survey is based on feedback from over 186,000 Travel + Leisure readers and more than 700,000 votes and highlights the year’s top islands, cities, hotels, and more.

