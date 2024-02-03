Vancouver Island beach makes Lonely Planet's book of world's best

A beloved Vancouver Island spot has been named one of the world’s 100 best beaches in a new book released by Lonely Planet.

The 2024 Best Beaches book gives a nod to Chesterman Beach in Vancouver as one of the best beaches in North America and one of the top five globally for seeing wildlife.

“There’s nowhere for feeling the thundering pull of the Pacific quite like Canada’s surf capital Tofino,” the book says. “Chesterman Beach dazzles for its misty early-morning beauty, fiery West Coast sunsets, and astonishingly colourful sea life hidden beneath the waves.”

The book includes a stunning sunset shot of driftwood on the beach, a dog running along the wet sand, and bright red sea stars clinging to a rocky shoreline.

This is the first time Lonely Planet has released a list of best beaches, and publisher Becca Hunt said it was no small feat to pick just 100.

“Is there such a thing as a bad beach? Not really. It was definitely tough to stick to just 100 but that was also the point of the book—if Lonely has to pick the best 100, then here they are.”

Only one other Canadian beach was featured in the book. That’s Stanhope Beach in Prince Edward Island National Park.

