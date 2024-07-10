Victoria hotel tops renowned list of Canada's best

The Fairmont Empress in Victoria has been named the #2 Favourite City Hotel in Canada by this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards Readers’ Survey.
The survey, based on feedback from over 186,000 Travel + Leisure readers and more than 700,000 votes, highlights the year’s top islands, cities, hotels, and more.
The Fairmont Empress was named the second favourite city hotel in Canada, behind the St. Regis in Toronto. Two other BC hotels cracked the top 10, including the Rosewood Hotel Georgia (#3) and the Fairmont Pacific Rim (#9), both in Vancouver.
Located in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, the Fairmont Empress is renowned for its stunning architecture and famous traditional afternoon tea.
Travel + Leisure Magazine is a top go-to for travel info and rankings.
Making its World’s Best list means Vancouver Island and the Fairmont Empress has wowed readers. For the 29th edition of the World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure sought out one-of-a-kind experiences across the globe, resulting in 125 lists of reader favourites.
Check out the full World’s Best Awards list here.