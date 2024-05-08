A recent ranking has reaffirmed BC’s appeal as a top tourist destination for Canadian travellers.

Among KAYAK’s top 10 most-searched cities by domestic travellers in Canada, BC secured three spots, marking the highest representation among provinces nationwide.

Vancouver (#2), Victoria (#8), and Kelowna (#9) clinched spots on KAYAK’s roster, with Calgary, Alberta, claiming the top position.

These cities were even more popular this year compared to last year, with KAYAK stating that searches for Victoria, Kelowna, and Vancouver increased around 30% each.

KAYAK made its list by analyzing searches on its site between November 1, 2023, to March 15, 2024, for flights in Canada planned for May 17 to September 9.

“We’re pleased, but maybe not surprised by the most popular cities this season,” said KAYAK in its release.

Additionally, KAYAK listed the average air fair for these hot-spot Canadian destinations. When it comes to BC, Vancouver had the lowest average ($417) among the three BC cities. Victoria was $499, and Kelowna was $513.

Flight prices were calculated by aggregating the average cost of round-trip economy class flights to each city on the top 10 list, departing from any location in Canada.

On the international front, the top five cities garnering Canadian interest in summer travel, ranked by popularity, include London, England; Paris, France; Tokyo, Japan; Rome, Italy; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Here’s the full list of Canadian cities and their average airfare cost:

1. Calgary, Alberta $ 389

2. Vancouver, British Columbia $ 417

3. Toronto, Ontario $ 366

4. Halifax, Nova Scotia $ 378

5. St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador $ 453

6. Montreal, Quebec $ 491

7. Edmonton, Alberta $ 406

8. Victoria, British Columbia $ 499

9. Kelowna, British Columbia $ 513

10. Winnipeg, Manitoba $ 390