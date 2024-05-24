Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There’s a lot of demand for Vancouver hotels this weekend despite one notable star no longer coming to town.

Star soccer player Lionel Messi was supposed to be in town for a game Saturday night, but plans have changed.

However, that hasn’t shifted how busy the weekend will be in Vancouver. If you’re coming to town from out of the city and need a hotel, you’re probably looking at a premium price, and several factors contribute to that reality.

There’s a bit of a price disparity between Vancouver hotels this weekend and next.

Graeme Benn, general manager with JW Marriott Parq Vancouver and The Douglas, told Daily Hive it was a case of supply and demand. He also said many factors are driving the buzz in Vancouver over the last few weeks and into what is one of the busiest seasons for Vancouver’s hospitality sector, and it isn’t just Messi. A busy cruise ship season is part of it, and even the hype around the Vancouver Canucks played a role.

Looking back at other recent events, Benn said when Diljit Dosanjh was in town playing to 50,000 people in BC Place, hotels were “at a higher premium than it was this weekend, or the Rolling Stones coming in July.”

“It really is simply about a supply and demand issue. When you have a capacity stadium of 50,000 people coming in, a lot of them from out of town, there’s an increase in demand, and there’s usually an increase in pricing.”

We looked through Expedia at rates from May 25 to May 26 for just one traveller in downtown Vancouver, and some hotels are completely sold out for those dates.

As of Friday afternoon, a room at the Pan Pacific Vancouver was $585.

It’s even more at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, at a rate of $759 after taxes and fees.

What about when comparing those rates to the rates for next weekend?

The Pan Pacific is a little more expensive.

The Fairmont is a fair bit cheaper.

A room at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver costs over $1,100 this weekend.

And it is much cheaper next weekend, signalling some of the demand at Parq that Benn was referencing.

There’s also a lot of forward-thinking ahead of what will be another busy time in Vancouver when the FIFA World Cup arrives in 2026.

“Events like this weekend give us a bit of a taste of how we deal with high-profile teams or individuals and guests.”

Benn added that planning, coordination, and conversations are always underway regarding these big-ticket events and busy tourist times.

“Residents in Vancouver could be really proud of what Vancouver is showcasing,” Benn added.

“They get to participate in it without the expense of accommodation, but it also showcases us to the world really nicely.”

Despite the Messi situation, Benn told us there haven’t been many cancellations.

Were you planning on booking a hotel to see Messi in Vancouver before learning he wasn’t showing up? In the comments, let us know how you’re impacted.