"History has been written": Music megastar Diljit Dosanjh sells out BC Place

Not only has music superstar Diljit Dosanjh left fans in Vancouver with lasting memories, but they were also witnesses to a historic night.

As he kicked off his DIL-LUMINATI North American Tour, Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artist to headline at BC Place in Vancouver — one of the biggest stadiums in Canada — and sold out the arena Saturday.

HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN ✍️ BC PLACE STADIUM 🏟️ SOLD OUT DIL-LUMINATI TOUR 😈 pic.twitter.com/jjbtCs6AsZ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 28, 2024

After filling more than 54,000 seats, the Vancouver show made history as the largest Punjabi show outside India.

Fans of the crowd have since taken to social media to share moments from the unforgettable night.

. @diljitdosanjh is the GOAT! What a show in Vancouver to open the tour. #HistoryMade pic.twitter.com/6yqahqpGJV — DJ Heer (@DJHeerMusic) April 28, 2024

#DiljitDosanjh Brings Mini Fan On Stage At Last Nights Show In Vancouver Mini Fan In Chaadra Kurta… ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/8gbcpCC8Yx — 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) April 28, 2024

Absolutely historic night for the culture!! 55,000 ppl in BC Place for the biggest Punjabi Concert …

We dreamt of moments like this @diljitdosanjh #diluminati #vancouver pic.twitter.com/kjjgXmjy20 — Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat (@saintlion) April 28, 2024

BC Place is not the only venue where the Punjabi singer marked a milestone in Vancouver. Just two years ago, when Dosanjh performed at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, he became the first Indian artist to perform there and even sold out the stadium (which has more than 19,000 seats).

It’s fair to say that making history is nothing new to Dosanjh, who is known as one of the most-viewed Punjabi artists of all time.

“Indian Drake” has recorded 13 studio albums, was the first Punjabi-speaking artist to perform at Coachella, and appeared as a judge for three seasons of India’s reality show Rising Star.

Dosanjh, the first Indian artist to perform at and sell out Rogers Arena, has starred in some of the most popular Bollywood and Punjabi movies ever. Fans can see him onscreen in films such as Honsla Rakh, Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, and Super Singh.

The actor and musician shared thoughts about his career, success and what’s to come with Daily Hive. Check out what he shared with us here.

With files from Simran Singh and Daniel Chai