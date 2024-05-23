BC Place beefs up security for Messi match this weekend

Saturday’s Vancouver Whitecaps match promises to be a spectacle. Over 54,000 fans will be in attendance to see Lionel Messi as Inter Miami CF makes its first visit to BC Place.

Given the magnitude of the match, BC Place is taking extra precautions.

Beefing up security for Messi

BC Place has called in a security firm to add an extra layer of protection for Messi and Inter Miami’s star four.

There will be two security personnel stationed at every post.

Security at BC Place has been criticized for being slow to react to pitch invaders in the past.

Having additional support throughout the stadium could deter fans or protesters from trying to get too close to Messi and his teammates.

“Along with Whitecaps FC, BC Place is excited to host Inter Miami CF at BC Place this weekend,” a BC Place spokesperson said in a statement provided to Daily Hive. “This has been a much-anticipated match, and we’re expecting a full house. As with all events, it’s our top priority to provide a safe and fun environment for fans and for sold-out events that include increased security, crowd management measures, and staffing for concessions.”

Fans in attendance will also notice Messi’s personal bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, who will be visible on the touchline watching for anyone who even thinks about stepping onto the pitch.

Messi’s bodyguard is working over time 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/3GuDS9dA4O — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 24, 2023

Chueke is a former U.S. Army soldier and mixed-martial arts fighter.

Will Messi get booed?

What kind of reception will Messi receive in Vancouver? While this is a Whitecaps home game, many are coming just to see the Argentinian soccer legend.

But Whitecaps winger Fafa Picault, who played against Messi and Inter Miami last season in the League Cup final when he was with Nashville, recalls Messi being greeted with boos every time he touched the ball.

Picault wants to see the same reception on Saturday.

“I would love to, we’re at home,” Picault told Daily Hive post-game on Tuesday night at BC Place. “You always want to see your fans supporting you more than any name that comes. That’s the beauty of football and the importance of home and away matches.”

👀 Está Tocado Messi? Lionel Messi grimaced a few times as he looked to be feeling some discomfort in his left leg during a small-sided game. You can see him quickly tend to the leg at the end of the drill.#InterMiamiCF #Messi pic.twitter.com/JfbRwtby9C — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) May 21, 2024

While Picault wants to see Vancouver fans backing the Whitecaps, his coach is resigned to the fact that people are coming to see the GOAT, and it will be hard not to cheer for him.

“Messi is an art opera,” Vanni Sartini said. “It’s okay if they cheer Messi on Saturday. They’re going to cheer everyone. If we score, they’re not going to say boo. Everyone is going to be happy.

“When Messi touches the ball everyone is going to say ‘ahhhh,’ that’s totally fine.”

Will Beckham visit Vancouver?

Inter Miami has another global superstar in its organization: David Beckham, who is the president and co-owner of the club.

Will Beckham make the trip to Vancouver? Sartini sure hopes so.

“I’m going to be much more excited if I see Beckham than Messi,” Sartini said. “It’s a generational thing. I hope that Beckham comes. Even my wife is going to be more happy if Beckham comes. Beckham is the same age as me. He was a player when I was a kid. I don’t get starstruck with younger players.”

Offensive struggles

Offensively the Whitecaps have struggled to score goals. In the last five games across all competitions, Vancouver has scored zero goals in regulation time. A combination of fatigue, tactics, and not enough scoring opportunities have all contributed to the lack of goals.

At the other end of the pitch, Messi has gone two consecutive MLS games without generating a goal or an assist in a game. He is due to break out of his slump.

As one of the few players who has played against Messi, Picault knows that the best way to defend and counter Inter Miami CF’s attack is to beat them at their own game.

“I think we have to go on the front foot against this team,” Picault said. “We know there is firepower in front. They have a certain weakness in the back, and we can exploit it if we’re smart.”

Inter Miami CF is 9-2-4 this season and their 31 points on the campaign lead MLS. The visitors are 4-1-2 away from South Florida this season. Vancouver is 5-4-4 and currently in seventh spot in the west. Vancouver is 2-2-2 at BC Place in MLS play this season.