Barbie unveils new Christine Sinclair doll and Canada loves it

Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair has added another accolade to her trophy case. And it’s sure to stand out among a sea of hardware.

Mattel announced Wednesday that the longtime Team Canada captain and current Portland Thorns player is being honoured as a “Barbie Role Model” and has received a one-of-a-kind doll made in her likeness.

The doll, made in celebration of Barbie’s 65th anniversary, bears a striking resemblance to the 40-year-old in her national team uniform, featuring her signature headband, and even a gold medal.

“As an athlete, it was never a thought in my wildest dreams that I’d be immortalized with an iconic doll,” said Sinclair in a Mattel Canada press release. “I am so honoured to be recognized as a Barbie Role Model during Barbie’s 65th anniversary celebrations alongside so many incredible people around the world.”

Sinclair, who led the Canadian women’s team to three World Cups and four Olympic Summer Games, also touched on the significance of the gesture, calling it an inspiration to future female athletes.

“The significance of this aligns with my hope of inspiring young girls to never give up on the sport they love or anything they might want to achieve,” added the Burnaby, BC, native, who concluded her international career in December. “I truly believe that by sharing the stories of women in sports, we can pave the way for future generations of athletes.”

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sinclair received tons of comments from people congratulating her, many of whom admitted to wanting to purchase the doll.

“Love this! Congratulations,” tennis legend Billie Jean King wrote.

“Sooo can we get one?” the FIFA Women’s World Cup account asked.

“Need a Sinc Barbie ASAP,” wrote Canadian paralympic athlete Marissa Papaconstantinou.

“They were a little generous with the calves,” Sinclair’s Team Canada teammate Melissa Tancredi joked.

For each Barbie doll or Barbie playset sold at any Walmart Canada retail store in Canada or online from June 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024, Mattel Canada will donate $1 to the Christine Sinclair Girls with Goals Foundation, up to a maximum total amount of $10,000.

Other international athletes featured in this year’s lineup include:

Venus Williams (United States): Tennis player

Mary Fowler (Australia): Football player

Estelle Mossely (France): Boxer

Alexa Moreno (Mexico): Gymnast

Rebecca Andrade (Brazil): Gymnast

Susan Rodriguez (Spain): Paratriathlon athlete

Federica Pellegrini (Italy): Swimmer

Ewa Swoboda (Poland): Track and field sprinter