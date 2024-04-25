SUV crashes into dental office in downtown Vancouver

A Honda has seemingly crashed into one of the windows of a dental office in downtown Vancouver.

Photos and videos of the incident, with first responders on the scene, have been shared on X. At least four members of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and two members of the Vancouver Police Department attended the scene.

According to Lucy Maloney, an X user, the vehicle was a grey Honda, which smashed through the front window of the offices at 1065 Hornby Street belonging to Wall Centre Dental.

The crash occurred near Hornby and Nelson streets, not far from Davie Village and the popular pub Relish.

We’re waiting for the VPD and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to confirm additional details about the incident, including whether there were any injuries, but Maloney suggested that an ambulance was seen leaving the area after the street was reopened.

An ambulance was leaving as they opened up the street. Hopefully it was empty. Really confronting when my family and I cycle and walk along Hornby Street regularly. — Lucy Maloney (@Lucyincanada) April 25, 2024

A couple of snarky comments referenced this controversy involving the Richmond RCMP.

@RichmondRCMP any advice for the building here? I’m starting to be concerned that office towers aren’t holding up their end of the responsibility bargain when it comes to traffic safety — josh lemer (@joshlemer) April 25, 2024

This story will be updated when we hear back from VPD and Vancouver Fire. We’ve also contacted the Vancouver dental office to see if business or any clients have been impacted.