SUV crashes into dental office in downtown Vancouver

Apr 25 2024, 9:44 pm
@LucyInCanada/X

A Honda has seemingly crashed into one of the windows of a dental office in downtown Vancouver.

Photos and videos of the incident, with first responders on the scene, have been shared on X. At least four members of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and two members of the Vancouver Police Department attended the scene.

According to Lucy Maloney, an X user, the vehicle was a grey Honda, which smashed through the front window of the offices at 1065 Hornby Street belonging to Wall Centre Dental.

The crash occurred near Hornby and Nelson streets, not far from Davie Village and the popular pub Relish.

We’re waiting for the VPD and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services to confirm additional details about the incident, including whether there were any injuries, but Maloney suggested that an ambulance was seen leaving the area after the street was reopened.

A couple of snarky comments referenced this controversy involving the Richmond RCMP.

This story will be updated when we hear back from VPD and Vancouver Fire. We’ve also contacted the Vancouver dental office to see if business or any clients have been impacted.

