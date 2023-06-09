Car plows into produce section at Metro Vancouver Whole Foods (VIDEO)

At least one person is injured and an entire produce department is in shambles after a car careened into a grocery store in Metro Vancouver.

On Friday, June 9, a car careened into the Whole Foods Market at The Village at Park Royal in West Vancouver.

According to West Vancouver Police, the incident resulted in injuries and significant property damage.

West Vancouver Police, BC Ambulance and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue attended the Whole Foods just after 11 am after a report that a car had driven into the store.

“While it is unknown what the driver was doing at the time of the incident, he managed to drive into the grocery store, turn left and take out half of the produce department,” said police. The driver was a male in his 80s and he was brought to hospital for precautionary measures. One person sustained injuries and was also brought to hospital.

Whole Foods in West Vancouver now has drive through? pic.twitter.com/hBTRs4SqKx — Greg Didur (@didur_greg) June 9, 2023

“The store was full of patrons and the produce area alone had approximately 20 individuals shopping,” said Cst. Nicole Braithwaite. “We are very fortunate that only one person was injured as a result of this.”

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the West Vancouver Police Department at 604-925-7300.

More to come…